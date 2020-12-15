 Skip to main content
Mia Reed, senior, Washington
Signed to run for Missouri Baptist. Wrapped Blue Jays cross country career by finishing 12th in Class 5 state meet with a season-best time of 18:53.6. It was her third consecutive all-state finish, including 12th as a junior. Reed won once, was runner-up twice and was fourth in the Class 5 District 4 meet. She also is a two-time state qualifier for Washington’s girls wrestling team.

