Mikayla Reed, Washington

Graduation year: 2018
The 2016 All-Metro runner of the year after winning that season’s Missouri Class 4 state championship in 18:02.26, the 12th-fastest performance ever at Jefferson City’s Oak Hills Golf Center and sixth-best of the decade for an area runner. Reed also was a first-team All-Metro selection in 2015 and 2017 and had area-best 5-kilometer performances as both a junior and senior. Has run two seasons at the University of Missouri, competing each year in both the SEC and Midwest Region meets.
