Natalie Barnard, junior, Lafayette

Never finished lower than fifth in 10 races and closed season as Class 5 state runner-up, behind teammate Grace Tyson, in personal-best 18:24.8 that ranked as area's fourth-fastest time at 5 kilometers. Helped Lancers win second state team title in three seasons. Won Festus Bowles title; runner-up at Fort Zumwalt North, Suburban Conference Yellow Pool and Dale Shepherd; third at Gans Creek Classic; fifth at Forest Park.