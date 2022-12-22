Natalie Barnard, junior, Lafayette

Never finished lower than fifth in 10 races and closed season as Class 5 state runner-up, behind teammate Grace Tyson, in personal-best 18:24.8 that ranked as area's fourth-fastest time at 5 kilometers. Helped Lancers win second state team title in three seasons. Won Festus Bowles title; runner-up at Fort Zumwalt North, Suburban Conference Yellow Pool and Dale Shepherd; third at Gans Creek Classic; fifth at Forest Park.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Paul Halfacre
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today