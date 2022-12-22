 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the St. Louis Post-Dispatch is partnering with McBride Homes who is sponsoring 5,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Natalie Barnard, junior, Lafayette

  • 0
Natalie Barnard, Lafayette

Natalie Barnard, Lafayette cross country

Never finished lower than fifth in 10 races and closed season as Class 5 state runner-up, behind teammate Grace Tyson, in personal-best 18:24.8 that ranked as area's fourth-fastest time at 5 kilometers. Helped Lancers win second state team title in three seasons. Won Festus Bowles title; runner-up at Fort Zumwalt North, Suburban Conference Yellow Pool and Dale Shepherd; third at Gans Creek Classic; fifth at Forest Park.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News