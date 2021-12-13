 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Peyton Schieppe, senior, O'Fallon
0 comments

Peyton Schieppe, senior, O'Fallon

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Peyton Schieppe, O'Fallon

Peyton Schieppe, O'Fallon cross coutnry

Ran an area-best time of 17 minutes and 3 seconds on a three-mile course. Picked up three victories at the Granite City Invitational, the Southwestern Conference meet and the Class 3A Normal Regional. Also was runner-up at the Class 3A Quincy Sectional and finished 18th in the Class 3A state meet. Also finished third in the Forest Park Green Division with an 18:51.40 on the 5-kilometer course. The All-Metro girls runner of the year in 2020.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the St. Louis high school stars who made history last week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News