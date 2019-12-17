A promising season for Schieppe ended in October with a broken foot that knocked her out of conference and postseason meets for the Panthers. But during the opening weeks, she was a star, rolling to dominant victories at Forest Park in 18:58.4 over 5 kilometers and at Granite City in 17:24.65 over 3 miles. Schieppe, whose freshman season was slowed by recovery from an ACL injury, also was 11th in the Peoria Notre Dame Invitational against many of Illinois' best runners.
Peyton Schieppe, sophomore, O'Fallon