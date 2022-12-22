Reese McDevitt, sophomore, Francis Howell Central

Led Spartans to highest team finish at state meet (10th) in program history by finishing 11th in Class 5 individually. Won four titles, including the GAC South Division, and finished third in Class 5 District 3 meet. Ran season best of 18:55.8 to win Northwest Last Chance meet.
Paul Halfacre
