Riley Knoyle, Edwardsville
Graduation year: 2023

Knoyle’s 17:14.5 was Edwardsville’s fastest time ever in the Illinois state meet on its 3-mile Detweiller Park course and fourth-fastest for any area runner this decade. She finished 20th at state, making her only second all-state (top 25) runner in program history; Amy Semith was 16th for Edwardsville in 1998. A first-team All-Metro runner in her debut season, Knoyle won Southwestern Conference and regional titles and was second in the sectional meet.

