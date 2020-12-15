 Skip to main content
Riley Knoyle, sophomore, Edwardsville
Riley Knoyle, sophomore, Edwardsville

Riley Knoyle, Edwardsville

Riley Knoyle, Edwardsville cross country

Repeat first-team All-Metro selection helped lead the Tigers to three team titles, including the Southwestern Conference meet. Knoyle finished in the top three of five races and her lowest finish was fifth in the Class 3A Normal Sectional. Coming off a freshman season where she ran a program-record time at the state meet, Knoyle won the Madison County large school title, was second in the Granite City Invitational and third at both the Granite City regional with a season-best time of 17:19.1 on a 3-mile course; and at the SWC meet, where her 18:21.91 was seventh-best in the area in a 5-kilometer event.

Sports