Five victories included a pair of personal-best times: 17:55.7 over 3 miles to win Madison County meet at Belk Park; and 18:56 over 5 kilometers to win Carlinville Early meet. Missouri Southern signee went on to finish 30th in Class 1A state meet in 18:15, the third-best area time at state regardless of classification. Also had runner-up finish in regional meet behind Staunton's Lydia Roller, the All-Metro runner of the year, and was seventh in sectional meet.
Riley Vickrey, senior, Alton Marquette