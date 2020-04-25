Runner of the decade: Hannah Long, Eureka

Graduation year: 2015
All-Metro runner of the year all four seasons of her career (2011, 2012, 2013, 2014) and won the Class 4 state championship as a sophomore, junior and senior. Her winning time of 17:38.29 as a senior was the fastest ever for an area runner and third-fastest overall at Jefferson City’s Oak Hills Golf Center, host of Missouri’s state meet from 1979-2018. Her fastest time was 16:51.63 to win the Missouri Southern Stampede in Joplin in 2014. Also a track standout, competed and graduated from Stanford and is finishing college career at Akron while pursuing master’s degree.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.