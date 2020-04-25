Runner of the decade: Hannah Long, Eureka
Graduation year: 2015

All-Metro runner of the year all four seasons of her career (2011, 2012, 2013, 2014) and won the Class 4 state championship as a sophomore, junior and senior. Her winning time of 17:38.29 as a senior was the fastest ever for an area runner and third-fastest overall at Jefferson City’s Oak Hills Golf Center, host of Missouri’s state meet from 1979-2018. Her fastest time was 16:51.63 to win the Missouri Southern Stampede in Joplin in 2014. Also a track standout, competed and graduated from Stanford and is finishing college career at Akron while pursuing master’s degree.

