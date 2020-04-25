Sarah Nicholson, Lafayette
Graduation year: 2016

A four-time first-team All-Metro selection in a career highlighted by helping the Lancers win Class 4 team championship in 2015, their first since 1988. Nicholson was second individually that season in 18:01.56 and also finished fourth, sixth and seventh in her four state meet appearances. Her top three state meet performances rank in the top 18 for area runners during the decade. Ran both cross country and track for Northwestern University, completing her cross country career in November.

