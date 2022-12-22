Sophia Pelligreen, senior, Clayton

Helped Greyhounds to five team championships. Posted area's ninth-fastest time on a 5-kilometer course (18:59.62) to win Suburban Conference Green Pool title, establishing a new program record. Finished sixth in Class 4 state meet, helping Clayton to program-best third-place team finish. Class 4 District 1 winner. Signed with St. Louis University.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Paul Halfacre
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today