 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the St. Louis Post-Dispatch is partnering with McBride Homes who is sponsoring 5,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Sophia Pelligreen, senior, Clayton

  • 0

Helped Greyhounds to five team championships. Posted area's ninth-fastest time on a 5-kilometer course (18:59.62) to win Suburban Conference Green Pool title, establishing a new program record. Finished sixth in Class 4 state meet, helping Clayton to program-best third-place team finish. Class 4 District 1 winner. Signed with St. Louis University.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News