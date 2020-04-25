Sophia Racette, Nerinx Hall
Sophia Racette, Nerinx Hall

Graduation year: 2015

Never finished below ninth in four state appearances in career that was highlighted by leading Markers to their only state championship her senior season in 2014. Racette was second individually in the Class 4 meet with a time of 18:09.01, which was her best ever at state and area’s eighth-best state time of the decade in Jefferson City. A three-time All-Metro first-team pick, Racette also finished fifth as a freshman, third as a sophomore and ninth as a junior. Signed and ran for one season with Southern Cal and finished cross country career with three seasons at University of Missouri.

