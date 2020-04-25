Sydney Neal, O'Fallon
Sydney Neal, O'Fallon

Graduation year: 2014

Earned first-team All-Metro honors in 2012 and 2013, the second of which after she finished 25th in the Class 3A state meet. Also was a second-team pick in 2011. Neal was the last area runner with an all-state finish in Illinois Class 3A state meet until Edwardsville’s Riley Knoyle in 2019. Neal finished 32nd at state meet in 2012 in time of 17:22 that ties for sixth-best area time of decade, and her 17:34 from 2013 is 11th-best of decade. Neal ran for one season at St. Louis University. 

