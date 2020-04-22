All-Decade girls golf spotlight: Brooke Cusumano's dominance on the links helped Westminster reach new heights

Mr. Machismo got what he deserved.

“I was at a Topgolf event with a group of people from work. I had a golf club in my hand and this guy came up to me and said, ‘Do you want me to show you how to hit it?’ ” Brooke Cusumano recalled.

Unbeknownst to the stranger, Cusumano knew a thing or two million about this game they call golf.

“I was like, ‘Uh, OK.’ I didn’t want to be rude, so he was explaining it all to me,” Cusumano said. “So I said, ‘Let me try.’ Then I took it and hit it right at the thing and my friend was like, ‘You know, she played golf in college? She knows how to hit a ball.’ The guy did not look at me the rest of the two hours he was so upset.”

Cusumano indeed did play four years of golf in college after a highly successful high school career in which the 2013 Westminster graduate helped lead the Wildcats to two Class 1 team titles and earned two individual state championships.

Those two state championships represented the only time in the last 10 years a golfer from the St. Louis area won multiple individual championships. And it’s what helped make Cusumano the Post-Dispatch girls golfer of the decade.