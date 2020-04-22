All-Decade girls golf spotlight: Cusumano's dominance on the links helped Westminster reach new heights

Mr. Machismo got what he deserved.
“I was at a Topgolf event with a group of people from work. I had a golf club in my hand and this guy came up to me and said, ‘Do you want me to show you how to hit it?’ ” Brooke Cusumano recalled.
Unbeknownst to the stranger, Cusumano knew a thing or two million about this game they call golf.
“I was like, ‘Uh, OK.’ I didn’t want to be rude, so he was explaining it all to me,” Cusumano said. “So I said, ‘Let me try.’ Then I took it and hit it right at the thing and my friend was like, ‘You know, she played golf in college? She knows how to hit a ball.’ The guy did not look at me the rest of the two hours he was so upset.”
Cusumano indeed did play four years of golf in college after a highly successful high school career in which the 2013 Westminster graduate helped lead the Wildcats to two Class 1 team titles and earned two individual state championships.
Those two state championships represented the only time in the last 10 years a golfer from the St. Louis area won multiple individual championships. And it’s what helped make Cusumano the Post-Dispatch girls golfer of the decade.
“I’ve often looked back and thought, of all the golfers I’ve had, who would be the No. 1,” said Steve Bradley, who has been the Westminster girls golf coach for the past 22 years. “I come up with a couple names, but she’s always right at the top of the list.”
Cusumano said the two titles were a result of hard work, focus and some good old-fashioned luck.
“It’s like that book about 10,000 hours, 'Outliers' by Malcolm Gladwell. He puts it so well,” she said. “It’s a combination. You have to maximize on your talent and you have to be in the right time period. I definitely think it was a combo for me, for sure.”
Cusumano’s two titles came in dominating fashion, as she led or was tied for the lead after all four rounds of her final two state tournaments in 2011 and 2012.
“It wasn’t just a cakewalk during either one of those either,” Bradley said. “The first one was really cold at Silo Ridge in Bolivar. And then I remember the second one at Meadow Lake Acres, where she was actually having a struggle with it and our assistant Rex Janssen had to go and walk with her for several holes. He really calmed her down and she got back into the groove.”
The St. Louis area saw three girls golf super teams during the decade.
St. Joseph’s is on a streak of four consecutive Class 2 titles that started in 2016 and MICDS captured consecutive Class 1 titles in 2014 and 2015. But Westminster started it all by capturing titles in 2011 and 2012, the latter of which featured a then-state record 91-stroke margin of victory.
Those Westminster teams were oozing with talent, but it was Cusumano who evolved into a leader of the group.
“She was our captain and she just had that ability to just make everything fun but be serious when we needed to be serious,” Bradley said. “It was just a good group, a good chemistry of kids, and she was a great leader for that.”
Even though she doesn’t keep in constant contact with all of her high school teammates, Cusumano looks back fondly on a time when the Wildcats were the toast of high school golf in Missouri.
“It’s just tough when you go to such different environments and areas. It’s something you don’t think about every day, but when you see those people, it just brings back these great, exciting memories,” she said. “I think because we had good players on the team, it just made us work even harder. When I think back about it, that combination was ridiculous.”
Cusumano possibly could have taken a swing at playing at a high-major university but maybe not received regular playing time in the rotation.
She instead opted for playing at SIU Carbondale, where she played on a consistent basis and fostered a 4.0 grade-point average.
“SIU ended up being a perfect fit for me. I loved it,” Cusumano said. “I got in right from the start and really kind of flipped the switch from high school to college. I look back at that time as a great learning experience.”
After earning bachelor’s and master’s degrees in accounting, Cusumano took her talents to the East Coast, landing her current job as a federal advisory consultant at Deloitte in Washington D.C., where the Topgolf story took root.
Living in D.C., however, doesn’t lend itself very well to getting out on the golf course on a regular basis.
“If I lived in St. Louis, it would be a different story for me,” Cusumano said. “But where I live is just so urban and you walk everywhere and there’s not really golf courses around.”
Even so, word about Cusumano’s prowess on the links has made the rounds at Deloitte.
“There will be people who are higher up in the firm and they’ll have golf events and they’ll tell people, ‘Brooke cannot work this day. I need her,’ ” she said. “So, I’ll get free passes out of work to go play a scramble. It has its benefits.”
Bradley has no doubts that is a wise move by Cusumano’s bosses.
“I saw her at Bellerive at the (2018) PGA Championship for the first time in awhile and she had been trying to hang up the clubs, but she would be what every foursome would want in a scramble,” he said.
And playing in those work events allows Cusumano to keep alive the competitive juices that fired up a decade ago at Westminster.
“It was a rush like no other. You just can’t make yourself feel the same situation in work life. You don’t get that high, that rush, that competitive nature. Sports are such a great life lesson for everyone,” she said. “These days, I need to get into something. I need to join some teams. I play intramural basketball all the time. You just need something to make that competitive drive happen again.”
All-Decade First Team
Girls golfer of the decade: Brooke Cusumano, Westminster
Graduation year: 2013
Cusumano was the only St. Louis-area player to win two individual state championships during the decade. In winning those consecutive titles in 2011 and 2012, she led or was tied for the lead after all four rounds at the state tournament. The Wildcats also won Class 1 team titles in both seasons. Went on to SIU Carbondale, where she finished among the school’s all-time leaders in six different categories and maintained a 4.0 grade point average.
Amanda Kim, Fort Zumwalt South
Graduation year: 2015
Kim was a four-time member of the All-Metro first team, including 2012, when she won the Class 2 state championship as a sophomore. She had four top-four state finishes in her career, including third as both a freshman and senior. Kim went on to a successful career at the University of Missouri, where she tied for ninth at the SEC Tournament as a freshman and posted the eighth-best season average in Tigers history as a senior.
Grace Aromando, St. Joseph’s
Graduation year: 2020
Aromando was a four-time member of the All-Metro first team as she helped lead the Angels to the Class 2 team championship all four years, making her the first Angels golfer to play on four state title teams. She had top-10 individual state finishes each of her last three seasons, including tying for fourth place as both a junior and senior. Will play at Seminole State College of Florida, which won the NJCAA women’s national championship in 2019.
Claire Solovic, Seckman
Graduation year: 2020
Solovic was a two-time All-Metro player of the year as a freshman and sophomore and was a first-team selection as a junior and senior. The standout southpaw was the Class 2 co-medalist as a freshman and then reeled off three consecutive third-place showings at state. She will continue her career her career next season at the University of Central Missouri, joining her sister Emma, who will be a senior.
Brooke Biermann, Lafayette
Graduation year: 2021
Biermann was a first-team All-Metro performer as a freshman before earning the nod as player of the year each of the last two seasons. She finished fourth as a freshman and second as a sophomore at the Class 2 state tournament before rallying on the second day to win it all last fall, marking Lafayette’s first girls golf title since 1986. Biermann has verbally committed to play at Michigan State.
All-Decade Second Team
Lindsey Eisenreich, Summit
Graduation year: 2012
Captured the Class 2 title by eight strokes as a senior in 2011 after a fifth-place finish the year before. Shot either 1 under par or 1 over par at the conference, district, sectional and state tournaments as a senior and won each of those events by at least eight strokes. Went on to a successful career at Missouri State.
Emilee Flaugher, Edwardsville
Graduation year: 2014
Compiled successive top-10 state finishes to become just the third Edwardsville girls golfer to place in the state top 10 twice. Tied for seventh in Class 2A as a junior in helping the Tigers to a seventh-place team finish and tied for fifth as a senior. Originally committed to play at Virginia but later opted to forgo golf and concentrate on getting a degree in bio-engineering and biomedical engineering at the University of Illinois.
Shannon Gould, MICDS
Graduation year: 2018
Compiled four consecutive top-five finishes in the Class 1 state tournament. Her best showing was a tie for third as a sophomore as she helped the Rams to their second consecutive team state title and was named the All-Metro golfer of the year. Currently a sophomore at Navy, where she garnered first-team All-Patriot League honors as a freshman after a third-place finish at the conference tournament.
Logan Otter, John Burroughs
Graduation year: 2015
Earned four consecutive top-10 finishes in Class 1, including third as a junior and second as a senior. Helped the Bombers win their first state team title in 2013 and was named the All-Metro golfer of the year in 2014. Was a three-time Big Ten Distinguished Scholar all three years at Michigan State, where she was a member of Big Ten Conference women’s golf title teams in 2017 and 2018.
Jordan Wolf, Westminster
Graduation year: 2014
Had two second-place finishes and a fourth-place showing in her three seasons as a Wildcat before moving to Florida for her senior season. Was a part of Westminster’s back-to-back state championship teams in 2011 and 2012. Played at the University of South Florida and Jacksonville University.
All-Decade Third Team
Emily Goldenstein, Parkway West
Graduation year: 2014
Finished third as a junior and sixth as a senior in Class 2 to cap outstanding high school career. Had 13 top-10 finishes and six top-five finishes in four years at the University of Memphis.
Momo Kikuchi, Pattonville
Graduation year: 2020
Compiled four successive Class 2 all-state finishes, including a career-best ninth as a junior, during steady four-year run with the Pirates.
Alyssa McMinn, O’Fallon
Graduation year: 2018
Had the Metro East’s best individual showing of the decade with a fourth-place finish as a senior in 2017 at the Class 2A tournament. Just completed sophomore season at Evansville.
Nicole Rallo, St. Joseph’s
Graduation year: 2021
Has finished sixth and eighth at the last two Class 2 state tournaments and has helped the Angels to three successive team titles during her tenure.
Abby Schroeder, MICDS
Graduation year: 2016
Earned four consecutive all-state finishes, including a high of fifth as a freshman, and helped the Rams to two consecutive Class 1 team titles. Went on to play for Navy.
