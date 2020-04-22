You are the owner of this article.
All-Decade girls golf spotlight: Cusumano's dominance on the links helped Westminster reach new heights
From the All-Decade girls golf series
Brooke Cusumano, Gateway PGA

Brooke Cusumano helped lead Westminster to two Class 1 team titles and earned two individual state championships in her career with the Wildcats. Cusumano is the Post-Dispatch girls golfer of the decade. Roy Sykes, STLhighschoolsports.com

Mr. Machismo got what he deserved.

“I was at a Topgolf event with a group of people from work. I had a golf club in my hand and this guy came up to me and said, ‘Do you want me to show you how to hit it?’ ” Brooke Cusumano recalled.

Unbeknownst to the stranger, Cusumano knew a thing or two million about this game they call golf.

“I was like, ‘Uh, OK.’ I didn’t want to be rude, so he was explaining it all to me,” Cusumano said. “So I said, ‘Let me try.’ Then I took it and hit it right at the thing and my friend was like, ‘You know, she played golf in college? She knows how to hit a ball.’ The guy did not look at me the rest of the two hours he was so upset.”

Cusumano indeed did play four years of golf in college after a highly successful high school career in which the 2013 Westminster graduate helped lead the Wildcats to two Class 1 team titles and earned two individual state championships.

Those two state championships represented the only time in the last 10 years a golfer from the St. Louis area won multiple individual championships. And it’s what helped make Cusumano the Post-Dispatch girls golfer of the decade.

“I’ve often looked back and thought, of all the golfers I’ve had, who would be the No. 1,” said Steve Bradley, who has been the Westminster girls golf coach for the past 22 years. “I come up with a couple names, but she’s always right at the top of the list.”

Cusumano said the two titles were a result of hard work, focus and some good old-fashioned luck.

“It’s like that book about 10,000 hours, 'Outliers' by Malcolm Gladwell. He puts it so well,” she said. “It’s a combination. You have to maximize on your talent and you have to be in the right time period. I definitely think it was a combo for me, for sure.”

Breaking A Sweat : Brooke Cusumano

Golfer Brooke Cusumano of Westminster Christian Academy completes her follow-through on the WingHaven Country Club golf course on Tuesday, May 15, 2012, in O'Fallon, Mo. Photo by Johnny Andrews, jandrews@post-dispatch.com

Cusumano’s two titles came in dominating fashion, as she led or was tied for the lead after all four rounds of her final two state tournaments in 2011 and 2012.

“It wasn’t just a cakewalk during either one of those either,” Bradley said. “The first one was really cold at Silo Ridge in Bolivar. And then I remember the second one at Meadow Lake Acres, where she was actually having a struggle with it and our assistant Rex Janssen had to go and walk with her for several holes. He really calmed her down and she got back into the groove.”

The St. Louis area saw three girls golf super teams during the decade.

St. Joseph’s is on a streak of four consecutive Class 2 titles that started in 2016 and MICDS captured consecutive Class 1 titles in 2014 and 2015. But Westminster started it all by capturing titles in 2011 and 2012, the latter of which featured a then-state record 91-stroke margin of victory.

Those Westminster teams were oozing with talent, but it was Cusumano who evolved into a leader of the group.

“She was our captain and she just had that ability to just make everything fun but be serious when we needed to be serious,” Bradley said. “It was just a good group, a good chemistry of kids, and she was a great leader for that.”

Even though she doesn’t keep in constant contact with all of her high school teammates, Cusumano looks back fondly on a time when the Wildcats were the toast of high school golf in Missouri.

“It’s just tough when you go to such different environments and areas. It’s something you don’t think about every day, but when you see those people, it just brings back these great, exciting memories,” she said. “I think because we had good players on the team, it just made us work even harder. When I think back about it, that combination was ridiculous.”

Cusumano possibly could have taken a swing at playing at a high-major university but maybe not received regular playing time in the rotation.

She instead opted for playing at SIU Carbondale, where she played on a consistent basis and fostered a 4.0 grade-point average.

“SIU ended up being a perfect fit for me. I loved it,” Cusumano said. “I got in right from the start and really kind of flipped the switch from high school to college. I look back at that time as a great learning experience.”

After earning bachelor’s and master’s degrees in accounting, Cusumano took her talents to the East Coast, landing her current job as a federal advisory consultant at Deloitte in Washington D.C., where the Topgolf story took root.

Living in D.C., however, doesn’t lend itself very well to getting out on the golf course on a regular basis.

“If I lived in St. Louis, it would be a different story for me,” Cusumano said. “But where I live is just so urban and you walk everywhere and there’s not really golf courses around.”

Even so, word about Cusumano’s prowess on the links has made the rounds at Deloitte.

“There will be people who are higher up in the firm and they’ll have golf events and they’ll tell people, ‘Brooke cannot work this day. I need her,’ ” she said. “So, I’ll get free passes out of work to go play a scramble. It has its benefits.”

Bradley has no doubts that is a wise move by Cusumano’s bosses.

“I saw her at Bellerive at the (2018) PGA Championship for the first time in awhile and she had been trying to hang up the clubs, but she would be what every foursome would want in a scramble,” he said.

And playing in those work events allows Cusumano to keep alive the competitive juices that fired up a decade ago at Westminster.

“It was a rush like no other. You just can’t make yourself feel the same situation in work life. You don’t get that high, that rush, that competitive nature. Sports are such a great life lesson for everyone,” she said. “These days, I need to get into something. I need to join some teams. I play intramural basketball all the time. You just need something to make that competitive drive happen again.”

