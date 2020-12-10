All-Metro girls golfer of the year: Biermann proud of performance in her final season at Lafayette

Brooke Biermann found a silver lining to a dark situation.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Lafayette golf standout decided to do virtual learning at least for the first semester of her senior year. She quickly found the earlier dismissal time of being at home had its advantages.
“It has given me a lot of time to get out to the golf course early. It's allowed me to practice more,” Biermann said. “Of course, I still have to sign in to school and listen in on Zoom and do my homework, but I think it was a good decision.”
Biermann found a way to thrive in the most unusual of golf seasons, capping it off with a fantastic 3-under-par 70 to finish second at the rain-shortened, one-day Class 4 state tournament in October.
For her efforts, Biermann is the Post-Dispatch All-Metro girls golfer of the year for the third consecutive season.
“She definitely made the best of it,” Lafayette girls golf coach Katrina Clark said. “I think that's all you really can do in this situation. It gave her extra time to practice and extra time to be dedicated to golf. Luckily, we still had our season and she was able to accomplish a lot.”
Rain, and lots of it, eventually forced all the golfers off the course in the opening round of the Class 4 tournament at Dalhousie Golf Club in Cape Girardeau.
“It was a crazy first day,” Biermann said. “I've played in rain like that several years ago at Pinehurst in North Carolina and another time at Ballwin Golf Course. I'm so glad we got the second day in.”
Clark said Biermann was “totally fine” with the cancellation of the opening round after a couple mistakes put her behind.
“I've been around golf and played golf for a long time and it was by far the worst weather conditions I've ever seen,” Clark said. “But I was so impressed with her positivity.”
Biermann used the second life to her advantage on Day 2 with her stellar round of 70. Only an amazing 6-under 67 from three-time state champion Megan Propeck of Notre Dame de Sion kept Biermann from her second successive state title.
“She truly gave it her all,” Clark said. “She left every emotion and ounce of her out on that course to try to get the win. It was heartbreaking but also victorious at the same time because she just accomplished so much.”
Despite a second-place finish with a phenomenal score, Biermann didn't let it get her down.
“If I play what I think is good that day and I end up losing, I'll still be happy. What would disappoint me is if I don't think I gave it my all. And I did give it my all,” Biermann said. “After I turned in my scorecard, I knew I didn't win, and that was definitely disappointing, but then I started to look back at my last four years and that's really what I've tried to focus on.”
The last four years have been very good for Biermann, each time capped off with a standout state tournament. She finished fourth in Class 2 as a freshman, was runner-up to Propeck in Class 2 the following year and then edged out Propeck for the Class 2 title as a junior.
“The last four years, I think I've really improved my game and improved my confidence, and just grew up,” Biermann said. “I guess I could have focused on not winning, but instead at the end of the day, I just felt so happy to have my family with me and my coaches and team. That's really what it's all about. It was a great day and I actually think I'll remember that day for the rest of my life.”
It's that kind of positive attitude that has helped her through what is anything but a normal senior year of high school.
“My sister is a freshman and I was really looking forward to showing her around and introducing her to people. That's one thing I'm sort of bummed about,” Biermann said. “Of course, I want to have my senior year, but I believe if I go back (second semester), it's not going to be much different. For three years, I knew what it was like to go to high school. Lafayette is a great school. I've really enjoyed it. But hopefully by next year at college, it will get back somewhat to normal and I can experience that.”
Biermann will take her talents to the next level next season when she begins playing at Michigan State.
It's a decision she's fielded many inquiries about.
“I definitely get a lot of questions about why and do I know how cold it is. I'm prepared to answer those questions,” she said. “I did look at a lot of places all around the country, but after I took a visit – which I think is extremely important for athletes – that really changed my view. I really fell in love with everything about it.”
Biermann is one of three high-profile signees for the Spartans, including a three-time state champ from Michigan.
“The team aspect at Michigan State is it's a great team that's really competitive, and I really like that,” Biermann said. “I just thought that I'd be surrounded by great people that wanted to get better every day, and that's what I want to do.”
Clark has no doubt Biermann will succeed right away upon arrival in East Lansing.
“I know that, no matter what, she's going to find a way to get in that lineup and find a way to contribute,” Clark said. “I'm really looking forward to seeing how all of that goes and I 100 percent still plan to be part of her life. I've become really close with her and her family and I can't wait to go watch her play some college tournaments.”
ALL-METRO GIRLS GOLF FIRST TEAM
Nicole Johnson, sophomore, Edwardsville
Capped an outstanding campaign by recording the state of Illinois' lowest sectional score, a 69 at the Class 2A Champaign Centennial Sectional. Also won or tied for the top spot at the Madison County Large Schools Tournament, the Alton Classic, the O'Fallon Invitational and the Southwestern Conference Tournament.
Drew Nienhaus, senior, St. Joseph's
Put emphatic punctuation mark on a stellar four-year run at St. Joseph’s by helping lead the Angels to their fifth successive team state championship. Took home medalist honors at the Angel Classic, finished fourth at the Class 4 District 2 tournament and tied for fifth at the Class 4 state tourney. Has signed to play NCAA Division I golf at Penn State.
Gracie Piar, junior, Alton Marquette
Fired a 68 at the Class 1A Alton Marquette Regional tournament to record the lowest postseason score by any Metro East golfer. Also finished second in 1A Salem Sectional. Had terrific regular season with championships in the Madison County Small Schools Tournament, Alton Marquette Blastoff, Metro East Shootout and Gary Bair Invitational.
Mia Rallo, junior, St. Joseph's
Stepped up her game this season to help the Angels to a fifth consecutive team state title. Tied her older sister, Nicole, for the top spot in the Class 4 District 2 tournament, finished in a tie for second at the Angel Classic and had St. Joseph’s best showing at the state tournament with a 74, which netted her third place.
Nicole Rallo, senior, St. Joseph's
Helped lead Angels to their fifth successive state title, joining fellow All-Metro first-teamer Drew Nienhaus and 2019 first-teamer Grace Aromando as the only St. Joseph’s golfers to win four team titles. Won a co-district championship with her younger sister, Mia. Finished 10th in the Class 4 tournament. Will play next season at Central Missouri.
Katie Schreiner, senior, Summit
Shot a 161 to finish second at the Class 3 state tournament and help lead the Falcons to the first girls golf team title in program history. Took home medalist honors at the Class 3 District 1 tournament with a 74. Posted top 10 finishes at the Angel Classic and the Suburban Conference Yellow Pool tournament. Signed with Valparaiso.
ALL-METRO GIRLS GOLF SECOND TEAM
Izzy Arro, junior, St. Joseph's
Finished third in Class 4 District 2 tournament and tied teammate Drew Nienhaus for fifth in Class 4 state tournament. Also posted a sixth-place showing at the Angel Classic.
Grace Claney, senior, Ladue
Capped a solid high school career by tying for third place in Class 3 state tournament. Finished tied for second at Suburban Conference Yellow Pool tournament and also had a sixth-place finish at Class 3 District 1 tournament.
Kylee Hormuth, senior, Francis Howell
Had career day in the GAC South Championships with a personal-best 70. Posted a career-best seventh-place finish in the Class 4 state tournament. Finished in a tie for seventh at the Class 4 District 2 tournament.
Ellie Johnson, junior, Westminster
Carded a 75 to capture medalist honors in the Class 2 District 1 tournament. Followed that up with a fifth-place showing in Class 2 state tournament. Also posted a top-10 finish at Angel Classic.
Dylan Kirchoff, senior, O'Fallon
Posted a fourth-place finish at regionals and a sixth-place showing at sectionals to lead the Panthers to a team title in both of Illinois' only rounds of postseason play. Picked up a second-place finish at the Alton Marquette Blastoff and also had two third-place showings. Signed with McKendree.
Danika Stilwell, senior, Summit
Tied for third in the Class 3 state tournament to help the Falcons to their first team state golf championship. Posted second-place showings at both the Class 3 District 1 and Suburban Conference Yellow Pool tournaments. Finished fourth at the Angel Classic.
ALL-METRO GIRLS GOLF THIRD TEAM
Peyton Cusick, sophomore, Marquette
Posted a pair of fifth-place finishes in the Angel Classic and Suburban Conference Yellow Pool tournament. Tied for seventh in Class 4 District tournament. Just missed an all-state nod with a 17th-place showing in Class 4 state tournament.
Sophia Florek, sophomore, Mascoutah
Fired a 75 to finish second in the Class 2A Marion Regional and followed that up with a seventh-place showing at the Class 2A Champaign Centennial Sectional. Tied for medalist honors at both the Mississippi Valley Conference Championships and the O'Fallon Invitational.
Morgan Gindler, senior, Kirkwood
Earned an all-state nod by tying for 10th in the Class 4 state tournament. Had a fourth-place showing at the Class 4 District 1 tournament. Finished fourth at the Suburban Conference Yellow Pool tournament.
Katie Mikulec, junior, MICDS
Made the cut for an all-state selection by tying for 15th in Class 4 state tournament. Posted a ninth-place showing at the Class 4 District 2 tournament. Had a top-15 finish at the Angel Classic.
Isabelle Thrall, senior, Summit
Tied for sixth in the Class 3 state tournament to help the Falcons to their first team state golf championship. Finished third at the Class 4 District 1 tournament. Tied for seventh at the Angel Classic.
Maddie Vanderheyden, junior, O'Fallon
Carded a 76 to finish third and lead the Panthers to the Class 2A Marion Regional championship. Had a second-place finish at the Belleville West Invitational. Posted a pair of third-place showings at the Alton Marquette Blastoff and the Edwardsville Challenge.
In this Series
2020 All-Metro girls golf
-
All-Metro girls golfer of the year: Biermann proud of performance in her final season at Lafayette
-
2020 All-Metro girls golf first team
-
2020 All-Metro girls golf second team
- 4 updates
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.