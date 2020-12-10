 Skip to main content
All-Metro girls golfer of the year: Biermann proud of performance in her final season at Lafayette
All-Metro girls golfer of the year: Biermann proud of performance in her final season at Lafayette

From the 2020 All-Metro girls golf series
AJGA Stan Utley and Mid-America Youth Golf Foundation Junior Championship

Lafayette High senior Brooke Biermann is the Post-Dispatch All-Metro girls golfer of the year for the third consecutive season. The Michigan State signee finished as runner-up in the Class 4 state tournament in October despite finishing 3 under par. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

 Gordon Radford

Brooke Biermann found a silver lining to a dark situation.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Lafayette golf standout decided to do virtual learning at least for the first semester of her senior year. She quickly found the earlier dismissal time of being at home had its advantages.

Brooke Biermann, Lafayette

Brooke Biermann, Lafayette golf

“It has given me a lot of time to get out to the golf course early. It's allowed me to practice more,” Biermann said. “Of course, I still have to sign in to school and listen in on Zoom and do my homework, but I think it was a good decision.”

Biermann found a way to thrive in the most unusual of golf seasons, capping it off with a fantastic 3-under-par 70 to finish second at the rain-shortened, one-day Class 4 state tournament in October.

For her efforts, Biermann is the Post-Dispatch All-Metro girls golfer of the year for the third consecutive season.

“She definitely made the best of it,” Lafayette girls golf coach Katrina Clark said. “I think that's all you really can do in this situation. It gave her extra time to practice and extra time to be dedicated to golf. Luckily, we still had our season and she was able to accomplish a lot.”

Rain, and lots of it, eventually forced all the golfers off the course in the opening round of the Class 4 tournament at Dalhousie Golf Club in Cape Girardeau.

“It was a crazy first day,” Biermann said. “I've played in rain like that several years ago at Pinehurst in North Carolina and another time at Ballwin Golf Course. I'm so glad we got the second day in.”

Clark said Biermann was “totally fine” with the cancellation of the opening round after a couple mistakes put her behind.

“I've been around golf and played golf for a long time and it was by far the worst weather conditions I've ever seen,” Clark said. “But I was so impressed with her positivity.”

Biermann used the second life to her advantage on Day 2 with her stellar round of 70. Only an amazing 6-under 67 from three-time state champion Megan Propeck of Notre Dame de Sion kept Biermann from her second successive state title.

“She truly gave it her all,” Clark said. “She left every emotion and ounce of her out on that course to try to get the win. It was heartbreaking but also victorious at the same time because she just accomplished so much.”

Suburban Conference Yellow Pool Championships

Lafayette's Brooke Biermann tees off on the eighth hole during the Suburban Conference Yellow Pool girls golf championship on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Crescent Farms Golf Club in Crescent, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Despite a second-place finish with a phenomenal score, Biermann didn't let it get her down.

“If I play what I think is good that day and I end up losing, I'll still be happy. What would disappoint me is if I don't think I gave it my all. And I did give it my all,” Biermann said. “After I turned in my scorecard, I knew I didn't win, and that was definitely disappointing, but then I started to look back at my last four years and that's really what I've tried to focus on.”

The last four years have been very good for Biermann, each time capped off with a standout state tournament. She finished fourth in Class 2 as a freshman, was runner-up to Propeck in Class 2 the following year and then edged out Propeck for the Class 2 title as a junior.

“The last four years, I think I've really improved my game and improved my confidence, and just grew up,” Biermann said. “I guess I could have focused on not winning, but instead at the end of the day, I just felt so happy to have my family with me and my coaches and team. That's really what it's all about. It was a great day and I actually think I'll remember that day for the rest of my life.”

It's that kind of positive attitude that has helped her through what is anything but a normal senior year of high school.

“My sister is a freshman and I was really looking forward to showing her around and introducing her to people. That's one thing I'm sort of bummed about,” Biermann said. “Of course, I want to have my senior year, but I believe if I go back (second semester), it's not going to be much different. For three years, I knew what it was like to go to high school. Lafayette is a great school. I've really enjoyed it. But hopefully by next year at college, it will get back somewhat to normal and I can experience that.”

Missouri Class 4 girls golf state tournament, Day 2

Lafayette's Brooke Biermann watches her shot on the 10th hole during the Class 4 girls golf championship on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Dalhousie Golf Club in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Biermann will take her talents to the next level next season when she begins playing at Michigan State.

It's a decision she's fielded many inquiries about.

“I definitely get a lot of questions about why and do I know how cold it is. I'm prepared to answer those questions,” she said. “I did look at a lot of places all around the country, but after I took a visit – which I think is extremely important for athletes – that really changed my view. I really fell in love with everything about it.”

Biermann is one of three high-profile signees for the Spartans, including a three-time state champ from Michigan.

“The team aspect at Michigan State is it's a great team that's really competitive, and I really like that,” Biermann said. “I just thought that I'd be surrounded by great people that wanted to get better every day, and that's what I want to do.”

Clark has no doubt Biermann will succeed right away upon arrival in East Lansing.

“I know that, no matter what, she's going to find a way to get in that lineup and find a way to contribute,” Clark said. “I'm really looking forward to seeing how all of that goes and I 100 percent still plan to be part of her life. I've become really close with her and her family and I can't wait to go watch her play some college tournaments.”

