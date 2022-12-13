 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
All-Metro girls golfer of the year: Johnson caps perfect postseason by winning Edwardsville's first girls state title

From the 2022 All-Metro girls golf series
It took Edwardsville girls golf coach Libby Koonce all of one tournament to figure out how the season was going to play out for standout senior Nicole Johnson.

In the first tournament of the season just four days after the start of fall practice in August, Johnson fired a 2-under-par 70 to win The Prep Tour Showcase, a who's who event of Illinois' top golfers at Hickory Point Golf Club in Decatur, which two months later would be the site of the Illinois Class 2A state tournament.

“When she came out at Hickory Point in August and shot what she shot at The Prep Tour and whooped up on all those Chicago girls that day, I was like, 'That's it. She's going to win (state),' ” Koonce said. “And then she just proceeded to pretty much kind of roll over everybody at every other tournament.”

Johnson fired a two-day total of 6-under-par 138 — including a sizzling 4-under-par 68 in the final round — to win the Class 2A state medalist championship by four strokes.

Johnson's total of 138 was the second-lowest by a large-schools player in the history of the state tournament and third-lowest overall. She also achieved the somewhat rare triple feat of winning regional, sectional and state championships, missing out on medalist honors in just two tournaments all season.

For her dominating efforts this season, Johnson is the Post Dispatch All-Metro girls golfer of the year.

“Going into each tournament, I felt like I was going to win it and I just stuck to it,” she said. “I definitely accomplished a lot of goals that I had set for my senior season and it felt great to win regionals, sectionals and state. I just kind of had a fun season. I just played really well and I was happy that I was able to get it done at state.”

Southwestern Conference girls tournament, final round

Edwardsville’s Nicole Johnson hits a tee shot during the final round of the Southwestern Conference girls golf tournament hockey on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at Far Oak Golf Course in Caseyville, Ill. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com

Johnson became the first Edwardsville girls golfer to win a state title and she is just the fifth player from the Metro East to win a girls golf state title, joining Althoff's Jill Gomric (1994), Alton Marquette's Mary Ellen Jacobs (2002) and Gracie Piar (2021) and Belleville East's Ashley Freeman (2003).

“Watching her play that first day (at state), just the confidence she had going in and playing as well as she did under that level of pressure was pretty awesome," Koonce said. "We were out there and she was warming up Saturday morning (prior to the final round) and it was just like, 'Yeah, this is going to happen.' ”

Johnson played mistake-free golf almost the entire weekend with just one bogey in the first round and none in the final round.

She was tied with Guilford senior Kayla Sayyalinh with a 2-under 70 after the first round before gradually building what would prove to be an insurmountable lead over the course of the final day.

“It is definitely important to be leading after the first round. After the first day being tied for first, I knew I had to play well but at least I didn't have to catch anyone. I just had to keep ahead of the other girls,” Johnson said. “I played pretty well the second day, but I really pulled it together over the last few holes because I birdied No. 16 and 17 and then parred 18, which I think is the hardest hole on the course. It was great to end like that. To shoot in the 60s at state is great.”

The root of Johnson's amazing senior season actually started in the moments after she finished 12th at Class 2A tournament at Hickory Point as a junior.

“Her freshman year, she didn't make the cut to the second day by two strokes. And then her sophomore year was COVID, so we didn't even have a state tournament and she had a 69 at that sectional,” Koonce said. “Her junior year she takes 12th, which is amazing. But she was like, 'I'm going to win it next year.' She definitely spent her summer working, playing a lot and practicing a lot.”

Not finishing in a top 10 medal spot as a junior was a source of motivation for Johnson in her final season for the Tigers.

“I was very upset last year when I didn't medal at all at state, so I told coach I was going to win it next year because I just needed to,” she said. “I needed to end my senior season like that. I've played that course so many times, so just to overcome it and play very well there, I know I made coach proud.”

Southwestern Conference girls tournament, final round

Edwardsville’s Nicole Johnson chips the ball during the final round of the Southwestern Conference girls golf tournament hockey on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at Far Oak Golf Course in Caseyville, Ill. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com

Adding to Johnson's memorable senior campaign was having the chance to play with her freshman sister Rachel, who played much of the season as Edwardsville's No. 2 golfer right behind her big sister.

“We had a lot of fun this season,” Nicole said. “I know she improved so much and it was fun getting to watch her play in tournaments and getting to have those memories with her. I know she'll do good next year.”

While Rachel will continue to uphold the family tradition at Edwardsville next season, Nicole will play collegiate golf at Middle Tennessee State. Her coach is sure she will carry on her excellence at the next level.

“She's got her sights set pretty high at Middle Tennessee as far as being a top player there,” Koonce said. “We've seen all four years, and especially this year, that when she puts her mind to something then she's going to get it accomplished, especially when it comes to the game of golf.”

