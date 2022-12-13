All-Metro girls golfer of the year: Johnson caps perfect postseason by winning Edwardsville's first girls state title

It took Edwardsville girls golf coach Libby Koonce all of one tournament to figure out how the season was going to play out for standout senior Nicole Johnson.

In the first tournament of the season just four days after the start of fall practice in August, Johnson fired a 2-under-par 70 to win The Prep Tour Showcase, a who's who event of Illinois' top golfers at Hickory Point Golf Club in Decatur, which two months later would be the site of the Illinois Class 2A state tournament.

“When she came out at Hickory Point in August and shot what she shot at The Prep Tour and whooped up on all those Chicago girls that day, I was like, 'That's it. She's going to win (state),' ” Koonce said. “And then she just proceeded to pretty much kind of roll over everybody at every other tournament.”

Johnson fired a two-day total of 6-under-par 138 — including a sizzling 4-under-par 68 in the final round — to win the Class 2A state medalist championship by four strokes.

Johnson's total of 138 was the second-lowest by a large-schools player in the history of the state tournament and third-lowest overall. She also achieved the somewhat rare triple feat of winning regional, sectional and state championships, missing out on medalist honors in just two tournaments all season.

For her dominating efforts this season, Johnson is the Post Dispatch All-Metro girls golfer of the year.

“Going into each tournament, I felt like I was going to win it and I just stuck to it,” she said. “I definitely accomplished a lot of goals that I had set for my senior season and it felt great to win regionals, sectionals and state. I just kind of had a fun season. I just played really well and I was happy that I was able to get it done at state.”

Johnson became the first Edwardsville girls golfer to win a state title and she is just the fifth player from the Metro East to win a girls golf state title, joining Althoff's Jill Gomric (1994), Alton Marquette's Mary Ellen Jacobs (2002) and Gracie Piar (2021) and Belleville East's Ashley Freeman (2003).

“Watching her play that first day (at state), just the confidence she had going in and playing as well as she did under that level of pressure was pretty awesome," Koonce said. "We were out there and she was warming up Saturday morning (prior to the final round) and it was just like, 'Yeah, this is going to happen.' ”

Johnson played mistake-free golf almost the entire weekend with just one bogey in the first round and none in the final round.

She was tied with Guilford senior Kayla Sayyalinh with a 2-under 70 after the first round before gradually building what would prove to be an insurmountable lead over the course of the final day.

“It is definitely important to be leading after the first round. After the first day being tied for first, I knew I had to play well but at least I didn't have to catch anyone. I just had to keep ahead of the other girls,” Johnson said. “I played pretty well the second day, but I really pulled it together over the last few holes because I birdied No. 16 and 17 and then parred 18, which I think is the hardest hole on the course. It was great to end like that. To shoot in the 60s at state is great.”

The root of Johnson's amazing senior season actually started in the moments after she finished 12th at Class 2A tournament at Hickory Point as a junior.

“Her freshman year, she didn't make the cut to the second day by two strokes. And then her sophomore year was COVID, so we didn't even have a state tournament and she had a 69 at that sectional,” Koonce said. “Her junior year she takes 12th, which is amazing. But she was like, 'I'm going to win it next year.' She definitely spent her summer working, playing a lot and practicing a lot.”

Not finishing in a top 10 medal spot as a junior was a source of motivation for Johnson in her final season for the Tigers.

“I was very upset last year when I didn't medal at all at state, so I told coach I was going to win it next year because I just needed to,” she said. “I needed to end my senior season like that. I've played that course so many times, so just to overcome it and play very well there, I know I made coach proud.”

Adding to Johnson's memorable senior campaign was having the chance to play with her freshman sister Rachel, who played much of the season as Edwardsville's No. 2 golfer right behind her big sister.

“We had a lot of fun this season,” Nicole said. “I know she improved so much and it was fun getting to watch her play in tournaments and getting to have those memories with her. I know she'll do good next year.”

While Rachel will continue to uphold the family tradition at Edwardsville next season, Nicole will play collegiate golf at Middle Tennessee State. Her coach is sure she will carry on her excellence at the next level.

“She's got her sights set pretty high at Middle Tennessee as far as being a top player there,” Koonce said. “We've seen all four years, and especially this year, that when she puts her mind to something then she's going to get it accomplished, especially when it comes to the game of golf.”

2022 All-Metro girls golf first team Rylie Andrews, senior, St. Joseph’s Had an outstanding postseason individually to help the Angels extend their record with a seventh consecutive team state championship. She tied for second place at the Class 4 state tournament after a first-place effort in the Class 4 District 1 tournament. She also claimed individual medalist honors at the Angel Classic. Signed with Missouri State. Eva Brown, freshman, Mehlville Burst on to scene with a spectacular first season for the Panthers. She won the Class 3 District 1 championship and finished second at the Class 3 state tournament. During the regular season, Brown captured individual medalist honors at both Lindbergh Invitational (with 7-under 65 that tied for area’s best round) and Ste. Genevieve Tournament. Also top five at Summit Tournament and Angel Classic. Peyton Cusick, senior, Marquette Second successive All-Metro first-team selection. Won Suburban Conference Yellow title and tied for second place at Class 4 District 2 tournament before capping season with a tie for an all-state 12th-place finish at Class 4 state tourney. Also had top four finishes at the Lindbergh Invitational and Summit Tournament. Reese Kite, sophomore, Waterloo Strong postseason included second consecutive regional title. Also seventh at Salem Sectional and tied for 10th in Class 1A state tournament. Regular season included outright titles at Missouri-Illinois River Challenge and Metro East Shootout (with a 7-under 65 that tied for area best), a tie for top spot at Belleville West and runner-up finish in Mississippi Valley Conference tournament. KC Lenox, sophomore, St. Joseph’s Lenox had a strong season for the seven-time defending Class 4 team state champion Angels. Regular season included a second-place effort in the Missouri-Illinois River Challenge and a fourth-place showing at the Angel Classic. Lenox finished in a tie for sixth place at the Class 4 District 1 tournament and was in sixth at the Class 4 state tournament. Reagan Martin, senior, O’Fallon Southwestern Conference runner-up, tied for fourth at Class 2A Collinsville Regional, tied for third at Class 2A O'Fallon Sectional and tied for 25th in Class 2A state tournament. Began season with gold medals at Goalby/Haas Classic and Belleville West Invitational (tied with two others), along with a fifth-place showing at the Missouri-Illinois River Challenge and tie for 10th at Metro East Shootout. Signed with Drury.

2022 All-Metro girls golf second team Isabella Buckley, junior, St. Joseph’s Showed terrific improvement this season for the Class 4 state team champion Angels. Tied for sixth at Missouri-Illinois River Challenge and tied for eighth at Angel Classic before tying for third at Class 4 District 1 tournament and tying for 12th at Class 4 state tourney. Sophia Florek, senior, Mascoutah Earned five top-10 finishes, including four in the top five. The highlights were a 3-under-par 69 to win the Mississippi Valley Conference Tournament and a 1-under 71 to finish tied for second at the Class 2A Collinsville Regional. Florek, who is undecided on where she will play in college, also finished third at Metro East Shootout and tied for fifth at Belleville West Invitational. Emma Hill, junior, Triad Had strong season for Knights with seven top-eight finishes, including two in postseason. Tied for top spot at Belleville West Invitational and tied for third at Mississippi Valley Conference tournament before a postseason that included a tie for second at Class 2A Collinsville Regional, a tie for third at Class 2A O'Fallon Sectional and a tie for 16th in Class 2A state tournament. Sarah Hyten, freshman, Father McGivney Terrific rookie season highlighted by becoming first Griffin to win a regional golf title when she fired a 1-under-par 71 to win Class 1A Roxana Regional by 10 strokes. Also tied for third at Class 1A Salem Sectional and tied for 13th in Class 1A state tournament to cap a season that also included titles at Alton Invitational and Madison County Tournament’s small-schools division. Kylie Secrest, junior, Parkway West Fired a 1-under-par 71 to win the Suburban Conference Red Pool Tournament by 14 strokes and then finished tied for fifth place at the Class 3 District 1 tourney to qualify for her third successive state tourney, where she claimed a fourth-place finish in Class 3. She also finished in a tie for second at the Summit Tournament. Addy Surber, sophomore, Lafayette Posted second strong season in as many tries, tying for a trio of runner-up finishes, including the Class 4 District 2 Tournament, the Suburban Conference Yellow Pool tourney and the Lindbergh Invitational. Also tied for fourth at the Summit Tournament and was seventh at the Angel Classic before finishing season with her second successive all-state 11th place showing at the Class 4 state tournament.