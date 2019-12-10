Nothing seemed to faze Brooke Biermann in her pursuit of a state golf championship.
Non-stop, 20-plus mile-per-hour winds for two days straight? Nope. Knowing there were several other high-level golfers all around her chasing the exact same goal? Not so much. A three-shot deficit after the first round? Not a problem.
The standout Lafayette junior was able to zone it all out.
“I think, throughout the two days of competition, I really just was calm about everything,” Biermann said. “Not like I’m ever not calm, but I just feel like I had a sense of it was going to be OK, no matter what. That just comes with self-confidence and being OK in uncomfortable situations. There’s a lot of difficult and uncomfortable situations throughout the two rounds of golf, and being able to push through it and get the job done is something I tried to do.”
With a spectacular second round nearly in her pocket and maybe 50 yards to go before closing out the title, one more obstacle presented itself.
One of several stray dogs that call Silo Ridge home greeted Biermann on the approach to the 18th hole. The dogs were all friendly and playful, but she had to find a way to get past the potential distraction.
“This is the second day on the 18th hole and I have no idea where I stand. I’m trying to get the job done and I don’t even know if I’m in contention to win and I was just trying to focus,” Biermann said. “The little guy just ran up to me and was sort of sniffing around in my bag. As fast as I could, I was thinking how I am going to get this guy away. So I threw my Uncrustable that I was not going to eat anymore and he looked at me after eating it like, 'What did you just feed me?' That was just another obstacle and another time I had to reel back in and focus on the shot ahead of me.”
Biermann did go on to bogey the hole, but it wasn’t enough to derail what she had accomplished the rest of the day, as she fired a 3-under-par 69 to finish with a two-day total of 143 and win the Class 2 title by two strokes over two-time defending champion Megan Propeck of Notre Dame de Sion. The title also helped secure Biermann’s second consecutive nod as the Post-Dispatch All-Metro girls golfer of the year.
“I feel like both my freshman and sophomore years, I knew I could have got it done and it just didn’t work out. To get it done feels amazing,” Biermann said. “I’m very happy with how I played. I think I played my game. It was basically just me against the course. I had no idea how anyone else was doing.”
Biermann became the second female from Lafayette to win a state golf crown and the first since Sandy Schwartz in 1986.
“To get that is pretty cool,” Biermann said. “I would like to see if she lives in St. Louis anymore and maybe talk to her or something.”
One more potential obstacle came before Biermann even arrived in Bolivar.
Lafayette coach Katrina Clark gave birth to son Callaway just three days before the state tournament and knew she wouldn’t be able to be there with her standout golfer.
“When she found out she was pregnant and not able to make it, she said she was disappointed because she said, ‘I know it’s your year,’ ” Biermann said. “Not having her was sort of sad and I think it could have affected me a lot more, but golf is a pretty individual sport and I’m used to going out there all by myself.”
Biermann did have Lafayette junior varsity coach Chris Lofgren with her, who she described as, “very, very calm and very chill about things,” and said that helped keep her loose.
Even though Biermann didn’t have Clark with her, she still found a way to make sure her coach was involved in the big day.
“That night when we drove back, we called her and then we surprised her by knocking on her door,” Biermann said. “It didn’t feel right not seeing her because I could tell over the phone she was bummed about not being there.”
If everything goes well, Clark should have a chance to see Biermann go for the repeat as a senior. If she does, it will be in Class 4, as Missouri will move to four classes for girls golf next year.
“Not like it’s not a big deal, but I’ve sort of moved on,” Biermann said. “Not in a bad way, but in a good way, like moving on to more goals and things to achieve. Right now, my main priority is to still have the same drive to go out and practice and play.”
ALL-METRO FIRST TEAM
Grace Aromando, senior, St. Joseph’s
Helped the Angels to their fourth consecutive Class 2 state championship, tying for a team-leading fourth-place individual finish at Silo Ridge. Earned medalist honors at the district tournament and tied for second at sectionals. Also had a second-place finish at the Capital City Invitational in Jefferson City.
Briana McMinn, senior, O’Fallon
Led the Panthers to their highest state finish ever with a sixth-place team showing in Class 2A. Captured a sectional title and also finished fifth at regionals. Also won medalist honors at the Alton Marquette Blast Off, the Metro East Shootout, the Normal High Invitational and the Alton Classic. Signed with Murray State.
Drew Nienhaus, junior, St. Joseph’s
Followed a strong summer with a solid fall campaign that culminated in tying teammate Grace Aromando for fourth in Class 2 while helping the Angels to their fourth consecutive team championship. Earned medalist honors at both the Illinois-Missouri River Challenge and the Smith-Cotton Classic and finished second at both district and the Capital City Invitational.
Parker Perry, senior, MICDS
Won medalist honors at both the district and sectional tournaments before earning the highest area finish (fifth) at the Class 1 state tournament, her second consecutive top-five state finish. Also earned a sixth-place finish at the prestigious Angel Classic.
Claire Solovic, senior, Seckman
Central Missouri signee capped brilliant high school career with a third-place showing in Class 2, her fourth consecutive top-three finish at state. Also won a sectional championship and earned medalist honors in the Suburban Conference Yellow Pool tournament. Finished third in the Ladue Invitational and had fourth-place showings at both district and the Angel Classic.
ALL-METRO SECOND TEAM
Kylee Hormuth, junior, Francis Howell
Was an all-state performer (tied for 15th in Class 2) while leading the Vikings to a fifth-place team finish in Class 2. Earned medalist honors at the Helias and Troy tournaments.
Riley Lewis, sophomore, Edwardsville
Had the highest area finish (15th) at the Illinois Class 2A state tournament. Also had second-place showings at the Madison County and Southwestern Conference tournaments.
Claire Pan, senior, John Burroughs
Won a district championship before completing solid high school career with matching sixth-place finishes at sectionals and state in helping the Bombers to a third-place team showing in Class 1.
Gracie Piar, sophomore, Alton Marquette
Captured a regional title and also tied for the top spot at both the Alton Marquette Blastoff and the Alton Classic. Finished 17th at the Illinois Class 1A tournament.
Nicole Rallo, junior, St. Joseph’s
Had a third-place finish before tying for fourth at sectionals and coming in eighth at the Class 2 tournament as a key cog in the Angels’ fourth straight state title.
ALL-METRO THIRD TEAM
Emma Buell, senior, Villa Duchesne
Had matching second-place finishes in the district and sectional tournaments before claiming eighth at the Class 1 state tournament, her second successive top-five finish and fourth consecutive all-state (top 15) showing.
Sofia Gamayo, junior, Lindbergh
The Suburban Conference Red Pool player of the year earned medalist honors at the conference tournament and tied for second at both the district and sectional tournaments.
Nicole Johnson, freshman, Edwardsville
Burst on to the scene with six top-three finishes in the regular season, including winning the Madison County and Southwestern Conference tournaments. Also had a third-place finish at regionals and a second-place showing at sectionals.
Momo Kikuchi, senior, Pattonville
A steady performer throughout her high school career, she finished 14th at the Class 2 tournament, her fourth consecutive all-state (top 15) showing. Also earned medalist honors at the Suburban Conference Green Pool tournament.
Mia Rallo, sophomore, St. Joseph’s
Tied for fourth at the sectional tournament and earned a ninth-place showing at the Class 2 tournament, giving the Angels four individuals in the top 10. Had a second-place finish at the Mo-Kan Tournament.