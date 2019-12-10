Subscribe for 99¢

Nothing seemed to faze Brooke Biermann in her pursuit of a state golf championship.

Non-stop, 20-plus mile-per-hour winds for two days straight? Nope. Knowing there were several other high-level golfers all around her chasing the exact same goal? Not so much. A three-shot deficit after the first round? Not a problem.

The standout Lafayette junior was able to zone it all out.

“I think, throughout the two days of competition, I really just was calm about everything,” Biermann said. “Not like I’m ever not calm, but I just feel like I had a sense of it was going to be OK, no matter what. That just comes with self-confidence and being OK in uncomfortable situations. There’s a lot of difficult and uncomfortable situations throughout the two rounds of golf, and being able to push through it and get the job done is something I tried to do.”

With a spectacular second round nearly in her pocket and maybe 50 yards to go before closing out the title, one more obstacle presented itself.

One of several stray dogs that call Silo Ridge home greeted Biermann on the approach to the 18th hole. The dogs were all friendly and playful, but she had to find a way to get past the potential distraction.

“This is the second day on the 18th hole and I have no idea where I stand. I’m trying to get the job done and I don’t even know if I’m in contention to win and I was just trying to focus,” Biermann said. “The little guy just ran up to me and was sort of sniffing around in my bag. As fast as I could, I was thinking how I am going to get this guy away. So I threw my Uncrustable that I was not going to eat anymore and he looked at me after eating it like, 'What did you just feed me?' That was just another obstacle and another time I had to reel back in and focus on the shot ahead of me.”

Biermann did go on to bogey the hole, but it wasn’t enough to derail what she had accomplished the rest of the day, as she fired a 3-under-par 69 to finish with a two-day total of 143 and win the Class 2 title by two strokes over two-time defending champion Megan Propeck of Notre Dame de Sion. The title also helped secure Biermann’s second consecutive nod as the Post-Dispatch All-Metro girls golfer of the year.

“I feel like both my freshman and sophomore years, I knew I could have got it done and it just didn’t work out. To get it done feels amazing,” Biermann said. “I’m very happy with how I played. I think I played my game. It was basically just me against the course. I had no idea how anyone else was doing.”

Biermann became the second female from Lafayette to win a state golf crown and the first since Sandy Schwartz in 1986.

“To get that is pretty cool,” Biermann said. “I would like to see if she lives in St. Louis anymore and maybe talk to her or something.”

One more potential obstacle came before Biermann even arrived in Bolivar.

Lafayette coach Katrina Clark gave birth to son Callaway just three days before the state tournament and knew she wouldn’t be able to be there with her standout golfer.

“When she found out she was pregnant and not able to make it, she said she was disappointed because she said, ‘I know it’s your year,’ ” Biermann said. “Not having her was sort of sad and I think it could have affected me a lot more, but golf is a pretty individual sport and I’m used to going out there all by myself.”

Biermann did have Lafayette junior varsity coach Chris Lofgren with her, who she described as, “very, very calm and very chill about things,” and said that helped keep her loose.

Even though Biermann didn’t have Clark with her, she still found a way to make sure her coach was involved in the big day.

“That night when we drove back, we called her and then we surprised her by knocking on her door,” Biermann said. “It didn’t feel right not seeing her because I could tell over the phone she was bummed about not being there.”

If everything goes well, Clark should have a chance to see Biermann go for the repeat as a senior. If she does, it will be in Class 4, as Missouri will move to four classes for girls golf next year.

“Not like it’s not a big deal, but I’ve sort of moved on,” Biermann said. “Not in a bad way, but in a good way, like moving on to more goals and things to achieve. Right now, my main priority is to still have the same drive to go out and practice and play.”

