All-Metro girls golfer of the year: State champion Piar set new standards during Alton Marquette career

But the birdie on No. 11 righted the ship for Piar and she ended up besting Schrock by five strokes when it was all said and done.

“Something just clicked in my game,” said Piar, who had an incredible 14 birdies in the state tourney. “I was a completely different person on the back side.”

Piar's two-day total of 8-under 136 was the second-best two-day score in the history of Illinois girls golf, just one shot off Lake Forest's Hailey Koschmann, who had a 135 in 2007.

Piar shot a remarkable 17 under for her three postseason tournaments and finished her 22-round season at 35 under.

“She's always been a confident individual, but her senior year brought out a totally different level of confidence and she knew what she wanted and she knew how to go get it,” Walsh said. “I knew freshman year Gracie was probably headed toward a state championship and probably would win it, but Gracie had to prove that to herself and that's what she went out and did.”

Piar's phenomenal season was part of a strong campaign for the Explorers, who ended up with a second-place finish in the Class 1A team standings.