All-Metro girls golfer of the year: State champion Piar set new standards during Alton Marquette career

Gracie Piar knew she needed to get it together.
After a spectacular, record-setting performance in the opening round of the Illinois Class 1A girls golf state tournament gave her sizable lead entering the final day, the Alton Marquette senior standout suddenly found herself in a hotly contested race for a state championship.
Piar needed to have a little pep talk with herself.
“I'm like, 'OK Gracie, this is your last chance to be a state champ. You have to turn it around,' ” she said. “And I did.”
Piar birdied four of the last eight holes of her high school career — including the final one on No. 18 — to secure a five-shot win and Marquette's second individual girls golf state championship overall and first since Mary Ellen Jacobs in 2002.
“I had chills going through my whole body. It was just crazy,” Piar said of that final birdie. “It was about a 3-to-4-footer. It wasn't a hard putt, but it definitely felt like some pressure. After I made it, I was ecstatic and everyone was clapping and cheering. It was an amazing moment.”
Piar is the Post Dispatch All-Metro girls golfer of the year.
“It was definitely one season I will never forget, that's for sure,” she said. “I'm still speechless over it whenever people ask me how it feels. I'm like, 'I don't even know.' When I started golf, one of my top goals was to be a state champ. And now that I am, I don't know what to think about it. It's something I'll never forget.”
Piar had an unforgettable opening round of the state tournament.
Her score of 7-under-par 65 was the best one-day mark in any classification in state tourney history, beating the previous record of 66 by one stroke.
“I don't know what it was, but I was just on my game that day,” Piar said. “I've only shot 65 twice, one at regionals this year and then at state. I don't even know how to explain that round. It was just everything was on, everything from tee to green was just perfect.”
But things initially didn't go well from the get-go in the final round, starting with an out-of-bounds tee shot on the very first hole.
“She walked to the tee with confidence that first day, and on the second day, she walked to the tee with confidence. But, I think she questioned herself when she lined up,” Marquette coach Deb Walsh said. “Once she swung and went out of bounds, we said let's just move forward, no looking back. We've said that all year long.”
It took a while for Piar to move forward, but she eventually did.
She was 3 over through the first 10 holes in the final round, while Pontiac's Dani Schrock stormed back from seven shots down entering the day with a 4 under through those 10 holes to tie things up eight holes to play.
But the birdie on No. 11 righted the ship for Piar and she ended up besting Schrock by five strokes when it was all said and done.
“Something just clicked in my game,” said Piar, who had an incredible 14 birdies in the state tourney. “I was a completely different person on the back side.”
Piar's two-day total of 8-under 136 was the second-best two-day score in the history of Illinois girls golf, just one shot off Lake Forest's Hailey Koschmann, who had a 135 in 2007.
Piar shot a remarkable 17 under for her three postseason tournaments and finished her 22-round season at 35 under.
“She's always been a confident individual, but her senior year brought out a totally different level of confidence and she knew what she wanted and she knew how to go get it,” Walsh said. “I knew freshman year Gracie was probably headed toward a state championship and probably would win it, but Gracie had to prove that to herself and that's what she went out and did.”
Piar's phenomenal season was part of a strong campaign for the Explorers, who ended up with a second-place finish in the Class 1A team standings.
“It was amazing to be a part of a team that got second at state, which was huge,” Piar said. “All of the girls have been working so hard and this what we wanted to achieve, make the top three at state. On the way back, we were all super excited and it was really cool how we had an escort back to the school with the firefighters and the police officers.”
Piar's next step will be a move to Los Angeles, where she will play at the collegiate level for California State-Northridge, a member of the Big West Conference.
“I wanted to go far from home. I just don't like the cold weather. In California, it's like 70 and sunny all the time,” Piar said. “So the weather was a big part and the coach (Gina Umeck). I just clicked with the coach the first few emails we sent back and forth. And I reached out to some of the girls on the team and it seemed like they all got along. It just felt like a good feeling.”
Walsh, who has a standing offer out to Piar to caddie for her in the California weather anytime she needs one, knows the Matadors are getting one heck of a golfer.
“I can't wait to see how she does,” Walsh said. “Now she's at the point where she starts taking names and moving forward. I'm looking forward to seeing how this goes. I think Gracie's gonna be one confident player out there and she'll go get it done.”
2021 All-Metro girls golf first team
Izzy Arro, senior, St. Joseph’s
Arro had an outstanding postseason individually to help the Angels extend their record with a sixth consecutive team state championship. She finished second at the Class 4 state tournament and notched her second consecutive third-place showing in the Class 4 District 2 tournament. She also posted a fifth-place finish at the Angel Classic.
Jenna Clark, senior, Webster Groves
Signed with Maryville University. Posted a sixth-place finish in the Class 3 state tournament to lead the Statesmen to a second-place team finish. She took home medalist honors at both the Class 3 District 1 and Suburban Conference Red Pool tournaments and finished fourth at the Angel Classic. Was medalist in every regular-season match this season for 11-0 Webster. Clark also helped the Webster Groves girls basketball team to a state tournament runner-up showing in March.
Peyton Cusick, junior, Marquette
Ticked off consecutive first-place finishes in the Suburban Conference Yellow and Class 4 District 2 tournaments. Capped season with an all-state 13th-place finish in the Class 4 state tournament. Her score of 1-under-par 71 in the conference tournament was her first under-par round in a high school tournament. Tied for top spot at the Summit Invitational and tied for second at the Lindbergh Invitational.
Ellie Johnson, senior, Westminster
Recorded a pair of terrific postseason tournaments for the Wildcats. Johnson earned medalist honors for the second successive year at the Class 2 District 1 tournament and followed that with a third-place finish in the Class 2 state tournament, including a final-round 77, which was the best second-day score in Class 2. She also finished in a tie for seventh at the Angel Classic.
Nicole Johnson, junior, Edwardsville
Posted a quartet of first-place finishes at the Madison County Large Schools Tournament, the Belleville West Invitational, the O’Fallon Invitational and the 36-hole Southwestern Conference Tournament. She garnered a fifth-place finish in the Class 2A Edwardsville Regional and sixth-place showing in the Class 2A Washington Sectional before finishing the season in a tie for 12th at the Class 2A state tournament.
Mia Rallo, senior, St. Joseph’s
Signed with Central Missouri. Rallo had a strong season as she helped lead the Angels to their sixth consecutive team state championship, including all four years she was on the team. She earned a second-place finish in the Class 4 District 2 tournament and was 10th in the Class 4 state tournament, including a final-round 73 which was tied for the best second-day score in Class 4. She also won medalist honors at both the Missouri-Illinois River Challenge and the Angel Classic, the latter with a personal-best 4-under-par 66.
2021 All-Metro girls golf second team
Rylie Andrews, junior, St. Joseph’s
Posted a pair of top-10 postseason finishes for the state champion Angels. She claimed a fourth-place finish at the Class 4 District 2 tournament before tying for eighth in the Class 4 state tournament.
Sophia Florek, junior, Mascoutah
Garnered seven top-10 finishes, including four in the top five. Her best showings came at the Alton Marquette Blastoff and the O’Fallon Panther Invitational, both of which she tied for third. Ended the season with the area’s top finish in the Class 2A state tournament, tying for seventh.
Reagan Martin, junior, O’Fallon
Fired a 1-under-par 70 to win medalist honors in the Class 2A Edwardsville Regional. She had six other top-four finishes, including a tie for second at the Class 2A Washington Sectional. She finished the campaign in a tie for 17th at the Class 2A state tournament.
Addy Surber, freshman, Lafayette
Burst on to the high school scene with a strong rookie campaign. She won the Class 4 District 1 tournament and also placed second at the Suburban Conference Yellow Pool Tournament. Earned an all-state nod at the Class 4 state tournament with an 11th-place showing.
Lucy Trover, senior, Visitation
Finished her high school career in strong fashion with fifth-place showings at both the Class 2 District 1 and Class 2 state tournaments. Her efforts helped the Vivettes capture the Class 2 team state championship.
Maddie Vanderheyden, senior, O’Fallon
Earned medalist honors at the Class 2A Washington Sectional and also posted second-place finishes in both the Class 2A Edwardsville Regional and Southwestern Conference tournaments. She also tied for top spot at the Alton Invitational and claimed two other top-10 finishes.
2021 All-Metro girls golf third team
Audrey Cain, senior, Alton Marquette
Signed with McKendree. Earned second-place finishes in both the Class 1A Civic Memorial Regional and Madison County Small Schools Tournament. Also posted three other top-eight showings and finished in a tie for 19th at the Class 1A state tournament to help lead the Explorers to a runner-up team finish.
Kate Fesler, senior, Villa Duchesne
Finished second at the Class 1 state tournament. That included a final-round 82, which was the best second-day score in Class 1 to help lead the Saints to the state team championship. She also captured medalist honors at the Class 1 District 1 tournament.
Emma Hill, sophomore, Triad
Won the Mississippi Valley Conference Tournament and also had runner-up finishes in the Madison County Large Schools Tournament and the O’Fallon Panther Invitational. She also had two other top-five finishes, including fourth place at the Class 2A Edwardsville Regional. Tied for 45th in Class 2A state tournament.
Reese Kite, freshman, Waterloo
Claimed medalist honors in the Class 1A Althoff Regional before tying for fourth at the Class 1A Gibault Sectional and tying for 13th at the Class 1A state tournament. She also earned four other top-10 finishes, including tying for the runner-up spot at the Mississippi Valley Conference Tournament.
KC Lenox, freshman, St. Joseph’s
Posted a strong freshman campaign for the state champion Angels, including finishing fifth at the Class 4 District 2 tournament and just missing an all-state nod with a 17th-place showing at the Class 4 state tournament.
Emma Parker, sophomore, Eureka
Had a strong finish to the campaign, including a third-place showing at the Suburban Conference Yellow Pool Tournament and a tie for eighth at the Class 4 District 1 tournament. She capped it with an all-state performance (12th) in the Class 4 state tournament.
