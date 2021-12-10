 Skip to main content
All-Metro girls golfer of the year: State champion Piar set new standards during Alton Marquette career
All-Metro girls golfer of the year: State champion Piar set new standards during Alton Marquette career

From the 2021 All-Metro girls golf series
Gracie Piar knew she needed to get it together.

After a spectacular, record-setting performance in the opening round of the Illinois Class 1A girls golf state tournament gave her sizable lead entering the final day, the Alton Marquette senior standout suddenly found herself in a hotly contested race for a state championship.

Piar needed to have a little pep talk with herself.

“I'm like, 'OK Gracie, this is your last chance to be a state champ. You have to turn it around,' ” she said. “And I did.”

Piar birdied four of the last eight holes of her high school career — including the final one on No. 18 — to secure a five-shot win and Marquette's second individual girls golf state championship overall and first since Mary Ellen Jacobs in 2002.

“I had chills going through my whole body. It was just crazy,” Piar said of that final birdie. “It was about a 3-to-4-footer. It wasn't a hard putt, but it definitely felt like some pressure. After I made it, I was ecstatic and everyone was clapping and cheering. It was an amazing moment.”

Piar is the Post Dispatch All-Metro girls golfer of the year.

“It was definitely one season I will never forget, that's for sure,” she said. “I'm still speechless over it whenever people ask me how it feels. I'm like, 'I don't even know.' When I started golf, one of my top goals was to be a state champ. And now that I am, I don't know what to think about it. It's something I'll never forget.”

Piar had an unforgettable opening round of the state tournament.

Her score of 7-under-par 65 was the best one-day mark in any classification in state tourney history, beating the previous record of 66 by one stroke.

“I don't know what it was, but I was just on my game that day,” Piar said. “I've only shot 65 twice, one at regionals this year and then at state. I don't even know how to explain that round. It was just everything was on, everything from tee to green was just perfect.”

But things initially didn't go well from the get-go in the final round, starting with an out-of-bounds tee shot on the very first hole.

“She walked to the tee with confidence that first day, and on the second day, she walked to the tee with confidence. But, I think she questioned herself when she lined up,” Marquette coach Deb Walsh said. “Once she swung and went out of bounds, we said let's just move forward, no looking back. We've said that all year long.”

It took a while for Piar to move forward, but she eventually did.

She was 3 over through the first 10 holes in the final round, while Pontiac's Dani Schrock stormed back from seven shots down entering the day with a 4 under through those 10 holes to tie things up eight holes to play.

But the birdie on No. 11 righted the ship for Piar and she ended up besting Schrock by five strokes when it was all said and done.

“Something just clicked in my game,” said Piar, who had an incredible 14 birdies in the state tourney. “I was a completely different person on the back side.”

Piar's two-day total of 8-under 136 was the second-best two-day score in the history of Illinois girls golf, just one shot off Lake Forest's Hailey Koschmann, who had a 135 in 2007.

Piar shot a remarkable 17 under for her three postseason tournaments and finished her 22-round season at 35 under.

“She's always been a confident individual, but her senior year brought out a totally different level of confidence and she knew what she wanted and she knew how to go get it,” Walsh said. “I knew freshman year Gracie was probably headed toward a state championship and probably would win it, but Gracie had to prove that to herself and that's what she went out and did.”

Piar's phenomenal season was part of a strong campaign for the Explorers, who ended up with a second-place finish in the Class 1A team standings.

“It was amazing to be a part of a team that got second at state, which was huge,” Piar said. “All of the girls have been working so hard and this what we wanted to achieve, make the top three at state. On the way back, we were all super excited and it was really cool how we had an escort back to the school with the firefighters and the police officers.”

Piar's next step will be a move to Los Angeles, where she will play at the collegiate level for California State-Northridge, a member of the Big West Conference.

“I wanted to go far from home. I just don't like the cold weather. In California, it's like 70 and sunny all the time,” Piar said. “So the weather was a big part and the coach (Gina Umeck). I just clicked with the coach the first few emails we sent back and forth. And I reached out to some of the girls on the team and it seemed like they all got along. It just felt like a good feeling.”

Walsh, who has a standing offer out to Piar to caddie for her in the California weather anytime she needs one, knows the Matadors are getting one heck of a golfer.

“I can't wait to see how she does,” Walsh said. “Now she's at the point where she starts taking names and moving forward. I'm looking forward to seeing how this goes. I think Gracie's gonna be one confident player out there and she'll go get it done.”

