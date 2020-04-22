Amanda Kim, Fort Zumwalt South

Graduation year: 2015
Kim was a four-time member of the All-Metro first team, including 2012, when she won the Class 2 state championship as a sophomore. She had four top-four state finishes in her career, including third as both a freshman and senior. Kim went on to a successful career at the University of Missouri, where she tied for ninth at the SEC Tournament as a freshman and posted the eighth-best season average in Tigers history as a senior.
