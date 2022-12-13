 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Annabelle Bush, sophomore, St. Dominic

Bush claimed a fifth-place finish at the Class 3 state tournament, her second top-10 finish in as many tries. She also finished in a tie for second at the Class 3 District 2 tournament.

