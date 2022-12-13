Annabelle Bush, sophomore, St. Dominic Dec 13, 2022 55 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bush claimed a fifth-place finish at the Class 3 state tournament, her second top-10 finish in as many tries. She also finished in a tie for second at the Class 3 District 2 tournament. 0 Comments Tags Prep-sports Annabelle Bush Class Sport STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story 2022 All-Metro girls golf third team