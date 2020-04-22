Brooke Biermann, Lafayette
Graduation year: 2021

Biermann was a first-team All-Metro performer as a freshman before earning the nod as player of the year each of the last two seasons. She finished fourth as a freshman and second as a sophomore at the Class 2 state tournament before rallying on the second day to win it all last fall, marking Lafayette’s first girls golf title since 1986. Biermann has verbally committed to play at Michigan State.

