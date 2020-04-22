Claire Solovic, Seckman
Claire Solovic, Seckman

Claire Solovic, Seckman

Claire Solovic, Seckman golf

Graduation year: 2020

Solovic was a two-time All-Metro player of the year as a freshman and sophomore and was a first-team selection as a junior and senior. The standout southpaw was the Class 2 co-medalist as a freshman and then reeled off three consecutive third-place showings at state. She will continue her career her career next season at the University of Central Missouri, joining her sister Emma, who will be a senior.

