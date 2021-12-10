 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ellie Johnson, senior, Westminster
0 comments

Ellie Johnson, senior, Westminster

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Ellie Johnson, Westminster

Ellie Johnson, Westminster golf

Recorded a pair of terrific postseason tournaments for the Wildcats. Johnson earned medalist honors for the second successive year at the Class 2 District 1 tournament and followed that with a third-place finish in the Class 2 state tournament, including a final-round 77, which was the best second-day score in Class 2. She also finished in a tie for seventh at the Angel Classic.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the St. Louis high school stars who made history last week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News