Ellie Johnson, senior, Westminster

Recorded a pair of terrific postseason tournaments for the Wildcats. Johnson earned medalist honors for the second successive year at the Class 2 District 1 tournament and followed that with a third-place finish in the Class 2 state tournament, including a final-round 77, which was the best second-day score in Class 2. She also finished in a tie for seventh at the Angel Classic.
