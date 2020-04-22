Emilee Flaugher, Edwardsville

Graduation year: 2014
Compiled successive top-10 state finishes to become just the third Edwardsville girls golfer to place in the state top 10 twice. Tied for seventh in Class 2A as a junior in helping the Tigers to a seventh-place team finish and tied for fifth as a senior. Originally committed to play at Virginia but later opted to forgo golf and concentrate on getting a degree in bio-engineering and biomedical engineering at the University of Illinois.
