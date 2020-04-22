Girls golfer of the decade: Brooke Cusumano, Westminster

Graduation year: 2013
Cusumano was the only St. Louis-area player to win two individual state championships during the decade. In winning those consecutive titles in 2011 and 2012, she led or was tied for the lead after all four rounds at the state tournament. The Wildcats also won Class 1 team titles in both seasons. Went on to SIU Carbondale, where she finished among the school’s all-time leaders in six different categories and maintained a 4.0 grade point average.
