Girls golfer of the decade: Brooke Cusumano, Westminster
0 comments

Girls golfer of the decade: Brooke Cusumano, Westminster

  • 0
Subscribe today: $5 for 5 months
Brooke Cusumano • Westminster golf

Brooke Cusumano, Westminster golf

Graduation year: 2013

Cusumano was the only St. Louis-area player to win two individual state championships during the decade. In winning those consecutive titles in 2011 and 2012, she led or was tied for the lead after all four rounds at the state tournament. The Wildcats also won Class 1 team titles in both seasons. Went on to SIU Carbondale, where she finished among the school’s all-time leaders in six different categories and maintained a 4.0 grade point average.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports