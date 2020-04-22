Grace Aromando, St. Joseph’s

Graduation year: 2020
Aromando was a four-time member of the All-Metro first team as she helped lead the Angels to the Class 2 team championship all four years, making her the first Angels golfer to play on four state title teams. She had top-10 individual state finishes each of her last three seasons, including tying for fourth place as both a junior and senior. Will play at Seminole State College of Florida, which won the NJCAA women’s national championship in 2019.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.