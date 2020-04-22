Grace Aromando, St. Joseph’s
Grace Aromando, St. Joseph's

Grace Aromando, St. Joseph's golf

Graduation year: 2020

Aromando was a four-time member of the All-Metro first team as she helped lead the Angels to the Class 2 team championship all four years, making her the first Angels golfer to play on four state title teams. She had top-10 individual state finishes each of her last three seasons, including tying for fourth place as both a junior and senior. Will play at Seminole State College of Florida, which won the NJCAA women’s national championship in 2019.

