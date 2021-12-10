 Skip to main content
Jenna Clark, senior, Webster Groves
Signed with Maryville University. Posted a sixth-place finish in the Class 3 state tournament to lead the Statesmen to a second-place team finish. She took home medalist honors at both the Class 3 District 1 and Suburban Conference Red Pool tournaments and finished fourth at the Angel Classic. Was medalist in every regular-season match this season for 11-0 Webster. Clark also helped the Webster Groves girls basketball team to a state tournament runner-up showing in March.

