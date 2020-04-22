Logan Otter, John Burroughs
Logan Otter, John Burroughs

Graduation year: 2015

Earned four consecutive top-10 finishes in Class 1, including third as a junior and second as a senior. Helped the Bombers win their first state team title in 2013 and was named the All-Metro golfer of the year in 2014. Was a three-time Big Ten Distinguished Scholar all three years at Michigan State, where she was a member of Big Ten Conference women’s golf title teams in 2017 and 2018.

Sports