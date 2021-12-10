 Skip to main content
Mia Rallo, senior, St. Joseph’s
Signed with Central Missouri. Rallo had a strong season as she helped lead the Angels to their sixth consecutive team state championship, including all four years she was on the team. She earned a second-place finish in the Class 4 District 2 tournament and was 10th in the Class 4 state tournament, including a final-round 73 which was tied for the best second-day score in Class 4. She also won medalist honors at both the Missouri-Illinois River Challenge and the Angel Classic, the latter with a personal-best 4-under-par 66.

