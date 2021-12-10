 Skip to main content
Nicole Johnson, junior, Edwardsville
Posted a quartet of first-place finishes at the Madison County Large Schools Tournament, the Belleville West Invitational, the O’Fallon Invitational and the 36-hole Southwestern Conference Tournament. She garnered a fifth-place finish in the Class 2A Edwardsville Regional and sixth-place showing in the Class 2A Washington Sectional before finishing the season in a tie for 12th at the Class 2A state tournament.

