Peyton Cusick, junior, Marquette

Ticked off consecutive first-place finishes in the Suburban Conference Yellow and Class 4 District 2 tournaments. Capped season with an all-state 13th-place finish in the Class 4 state tournament. Her score of 1-under-par 71 in the conference tournament was her first under-par round in a high school tournament. Tied for top spot at the Summit Invitational and tied for second at the Lindbergh Invitational.
