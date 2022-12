Southwestern Conference runner-up, tied for fourth at Class 2A Collinsville Regional, tied for third at Class 2A O'Fallon Sectional and tied for 25th in Class 2A state tournament. Began season with gold medals at Goalby/Haas Classic and Belleville West Invitational (tied with two others), along with a fifth-place showing at the Missouri-Illinois River Challenge and tie for 10th at Metro East Shootout. Signed with Drury.