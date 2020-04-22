Shannon Gould, MICDS
0 comments

Shannon Gould, MICDS

  • 0
Subscribe today: $5 for 5 months

Graduation year: 2018

Compiled four consecutive top-five finishes in the Class 1 state tournament. Her best showing was a tie for third as a sophomore as she helped the Rams to their second consecutive team state title and was named the All-Metro golfer of the year. Currently a sophomore at Navy, where she garnered first-team All-Patriot League honors as a freshman after a third-place finish at the conference tournament.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports