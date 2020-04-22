Shannon Gould, MICDS

Graduation year: 2018
Compiled four consecutive top-five finishes in the Class 1 state tournament. Her best showing was a tie for third as a sophomore as she helped the Rams to their second consecutive team state title and was named the All-Metro golfer of the year. Currently a sophomore at Navy, where she garnered first-team All-Patriot League honors as a freshman after a third-place finish at the conference tournament.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.