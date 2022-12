Earned five top-10 finishes, including four in the top five. The highlights were a 3-under-par 69 to win the Mississippi Valley Conference Tournament and a 1-under 71 to finish tied for second at the Class 2A Collinsville Regional. Florek, who is undecided on where she will play in college, also finished third at Metro East Shootout and tied for fifth at Belleville West Invitational.