A: Abby Gaines, junior, St. Joseph’s

Led the Angels in scoring with 57 goals and 77 points. Gaines scored 11 goals in three playoff games, including a six-goal, three-assist outing against Francis Howell North. She added 37 ground balls, 29 draw controls and 11 caused turnovers for a 15-win St. Joseph’s team.
Ben Vessa
