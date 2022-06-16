 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A: Annie Calhoon, junior, John Burroughs

Annie Calhoon, John Burroughs

Annie Calhoon, John Burroughs lacrosse

Scored 55 goals and collected 46 ground balls for the third-place Bombers, earning All-American status. Calhoon produced six-goal performances against Summit and Cor Jesu and five-goal outbursts against Parkway South and Villa Duchesne, helping John Burroughs compile a 12-game winning streak and a 17-3 overall record.

