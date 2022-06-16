A: Annie Calhoon, junior, John Burroughs

Scored 55 goals and collected 46 ground balls for the third-place Bombers, earning All-American status. Calhoon produced six-goal performances against Summit and Cor Jesu and five-goal outbursts against Parkway South and Villa Duchesne, helping John Burroughs compile a 12-game winning streak and a 17-3 overall record.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Ben Vessa
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today