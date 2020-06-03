A: Annie Spewak, Parkway West

Graduation year: 2013
The recipient of the 2013 Jackie Pitts Award by U.S. Lacrosse, Spewak scored 341 goals over the span of her high school career, twice breaking the century mark with 104 goals as a junior and 116 as a senior. Spewak, who earned All-American status as a senior, had her No. 22 jersey retired by the Longhorns and continued her playing career at Robert Morris University in Moon Township, Pennsylvania.
