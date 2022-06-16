 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A: Ava Goldson, sophomore, MICDS

Led the state champion Rams with 83 points, placing ninth in the area. Goldson compiled eight goals and seven assists during the playoffs, including hat tricks against St. Joseph’s and John Burroughs.

