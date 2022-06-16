A: Bailey Boulay, sophomore, Eureka

Led the state runner-up Wildcats in scoring with 48 goals and 65 points, earning all-state recognition. Boulay scored 17 goals over her final five games, including two in the state title game against MICDS to stake Eureka to a 2-1 halftime lead.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
