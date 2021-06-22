 Skip to main content
A: Caitlyn McDermott, junior, Parkway South
A: Caitlyn McDermott, junior, Parkway South

McDermott scored 44 goals, and her 48 assists led the area in that category. Her 92 points placed her seventh in the area and helped the Patriots accrue a 12-6 overall record, the most wins for the program since 2008.

