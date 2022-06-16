A: Caitlyn McDermott, senior, Parkway South

Set the Missouri single-season record with 94 assists. McDermott set up shop behind the opponent’s net and set up her teammates for success, notching 11 assists against Webster Groves, nine against Nerinx Hall and eight against Ladue. McDermott, who also scored 27 goals, placed fourth in the area with 121 points and earned All-American status.
Ben Vessa
