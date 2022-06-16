 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A: Caitlyn McDermott, senior, Parkway South

  • 0
Caitlyn McDermott, Parkway South

Caitlyn McDermott, Parkway South lacrosse

Set the Missouri single-season record with 94 assists. McDermott set up shop behind the opponent’s net and set up her teammates for success, notching 11 assists against Webster Groves, nine against Nerinx Hall and eight against Ladue. McDermott, who also scored 27 goals, placed fourth in the area with 121 points and earned All-American status.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: The high school stars who lifted their teams to titles

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News