A: Grace Hibey, senior, Cor Jesu
A: Grace Hibey, senior, Cor Jesu

Hibey scored 62 goals and added 14 assists for a Cor Jesu team that rode an eight-game winning streak into the playoffs. She scored seven goals against both Parkway West and Nerinx Hall and placed in the top-20 in the area in goals and points.

