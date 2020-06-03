A: Jackie Karl, St. Joseph's
A: Jackie Karl, St. Joseph's

Graduation year: 2015

The 2015 All-Metro player of the year, Karl enjoyed a senior season that included 88 goals and 60 assists, leading the area in scoring by 38 points. Battling through injuries during a multi-sport career, Karl was dynamic when healthy, scoring 221 goals, adding 149 assists and cradling 421 ground balls. Her 13 playoff goals helped St. Joseph’s capture the Class 2 championship in 2015, its first in school history.

