A: Kayla Huelsmann, senior, Parkway West

Finished fourth in the area in goals (79) and fifth in points (98), helping Parkway South to a 17-3 overall record. Huelsmann led the explosive Patriots in goals per game (3.95) and excelled in pressure situations, including nine goals scored in two playoff games.
Ben Vessa
