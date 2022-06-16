 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A: Kayla Huelsmann, senior, Parkway West

Finished fourth in the area in goals (79) and fifth in points (98), helping Parkway South to a 17-3 overall record. Huelsmann led the explosive Patriots in goals per game (3.95) and excelled in pressure situations, including nine goals scored in two playoff games.

