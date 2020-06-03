A: Kaylon Buckner, Ladue

Graduation year: 2018
A first-team All-State performer in each of her four seasons, Buckner set Missouri records with 379 career goals and 501 career points. Her 116-goal senior campaign tied for the top amount of the decade as she earned All-American status. As a freshman at Arizona State, Buckner scored 16 goals and earned the Pac-12 defensive player of the week in her first week of play.
