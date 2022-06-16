A: Kyra Blondin, senior, Francis Howell

Led the Vikings in goals (64) and ground balls (38), earning all-state recognition. Blondin placed sixth in the area in goals per game (4.9) and helped the Vikings achieve a 9-4 overall record. She will play lacrosse at Rockhurst.
