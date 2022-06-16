A: Mackenzie Tavares, senior, Belleville West

Scored 104 goals and secured 115 draw controls for the 19-2 Maroons. Tavares finished in the top 10 in Illinois in goals and points (129) and earned second team all-state honors. She will play lacrosse at Missouri Baptist.
Ben Vessa
