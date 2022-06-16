A: Natalie Ruffus, junior, Summit

Led the fourth-place Falcons with 62 goals and 20 assists. Ruffus caught fire with 28 goals over her final six games, including six in the third-place game against John Burroughs, as Summit played in the state semifinals for the second time in three seasons. She added 50 draw controls and ranked in the top 10 in the area in goals per game (3.4) and points per game (4.6).
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Ben Vessa
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today