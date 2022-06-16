 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A: Natalie Ruffus, junior, Summit

  • 0
Natalie Ruffus, Summit

Natalie Ruffus, Summit lacrosse

Led the fourth-place Falcons with 62 goals and 20 assists. Ruffus caught fire with 28 goals over her final six games, including six in the third-place game against John Burroughs, as Summit played in the state semifinals for the second time in three seasons. She added 50 draw controls and ranked in the top 10 in the area in goals per game (3.4) and points per game (4.6).

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: The high school stars who lifted their teams to titles

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News