A: Natalie Ruffus, junior, Summit

Led the fourth-place Falcons with 62 goals and 20 assists. Ruffus caught fire with 28 goals over her final six games, including six in the third-place game against John Burroughs, as Summit played in the state semifinals for the second time in three seasons. She added 50 draw controls and ranked in the top 10 in the area in goals per game (3.4) and points per game (4.6).